Maine CDC reports 95 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)—

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 95 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and no new deaths.

The 95 new cases bring the total number of cumulative cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Maine to 47,483.

The number with Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 725.

The Maine CDC said 194,091 Mainers have been fully vaccinated against the virus, representing 14.44% of the state’s population.

Aroostook County has 7 new cases, bringing the total to 1,327.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 725

Total cases: 47,483

Confirmed cases: 36,796

Probable cases: 10,687

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.65%

14-day positivity rate: 1.4%

Currently hospitalized: 86

Patients in intensive care: 26

Patients on ventilators: 8

