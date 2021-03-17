Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 95 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)—

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 95 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and no new deaths.

The 95 new cases bring the total number of cumulative cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Maine to 47,483.

The number with Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 725.

The Maine CDC said 194,091 Mainers have been fully vaccinated against the virus, representing 14.44% of the state’s population.

Aroostook County has 7 new cases, bringing the total to 1,327.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 725
  • Total cases: 47,483
  • Confirmed cases: 36,796
  • Probable cases: 10,687
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.65%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 1.4%
  • Currently hospitalized: 86
  • Patients in intensive care: 26
  • Patients on ventilators: 8

