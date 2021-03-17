Rena Kearney Receives Community Service Hero Award

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - They say those who are the happiest are those who do the most for others. Rena Kearney does what seems like everything for everyone. So much so, that she received a Community Service Hero Award from the Presque Isle Rotary Club.

She’s the Rotary Club treasurer, a retired educator, volunteer, and a world traveler. She’s very busy, but that’s the way she likes it.

“You get kind of bored if you do absolutely nothing,” said Kearney.

Kathy Miller is a fellow member of the Rotary Club. She actually nominated Kearney for the award.

“She’s just an inspiration,” Miller said. “She’s always looking to help others or to see what she can do to help somebody.”

Rena volunteers at the Mars Hill Community Cupboard, she tutors, and participates in Rotary activities. She says she does it all because of an important lesson she learned from a special person many years ago.

“My father passed away when I was very young, and my mother raised three of us, and she kind of instilled in each of us that you do things for other people,” Kearney said.

And Rena is always doing things for other people. There’s not too much she misses.

“She’s the go to person when you need something done,” said Larry Fletcher, a friend of Kearney’s. “Anything we need her to do, she seems to be ready to do.”

Kearney never takes much credit.

“Everybody in the community helps to make the community. It’s not just one person that does it, it takes a group of people,” she said.

And if that group can include someone like Rena Kearney, the community will definitely be better because of it. Maria Trivelpiece, Newsource 8.

