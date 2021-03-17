Advertisement

Weather on the Web Wednesday, March 17th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy St. Patrick’s Day... and good Wednesday, everyone!

On this St. Paddy’s Day, there’s a little bit of a chill this morning... but, temps will quickly rise throughout the day. We’ll see a mini warming trend into tomorrow... and even more so, for the weekend into next week.

With the first official day of Spring this Saturday... we’re likely to see upper-40s and 50s for the second-half of the weekend, through Monday and Tuesday.

As a widespread, severe weather outbreak impacts the Southeastern U.S., our quieter weather stretch continues locally. Plenty of sunshine is on tap today, followed by a quick moving frontal boundary leading to scattered light snow showers, mix and rain off-and-on during the day tomorrow.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a happy, safe, and shamrock-filled St. Paddy’s Day!

Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona duit! Sláinte!!

