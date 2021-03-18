Delaney Alward is being recognized by the Presque Isle Rotary Club

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Presque Isle Rotary Club is focusing on giving back to the community in their Great Big Give Back fundraiser. As part of the program The club is also recognizing three community Service Heroes. Adriana Sanchez introduces us to a teenager who is being recognized.

Community service is a big part of Delaney Alward’s life. The Presque Isle high student and Miss Maine Teen 2020 has completed over 1,000 community service hours and because of that effort she is one of three people being recognized by the Presque Isle Rotary Club.

Wendy Holmes Maple, mother of Delaney, is who nominated her but kept it a secret from her daughter. She said, “I wanted to hold off because again she can be shy about recognition like that so when I was notified that she had been selected as a community service hero and I told her about it she was completely shocked.”

Delaney’s experience ranges from cleaning up roadways to contributing to the soup kitchens cookie drive. But volunteering at events at Wintergreen is her favorite.

“I’m an elf at the polar express, I’m one of Santa’s helpers so at the end of the night we all stay and help clean up & there is frosting everywhere, sprinkles in the cracks on the floorboard and although it’s a mess it signifies all these kids had so much fun and honestly that’s the best part by far,” said Delaney.

Growing up Delaney always wanted to participate in after school programs or community events but never had the chance too.

“You know there wasn’t always the people around to do that but luckily with the events Wintergeen has put on or even some events that have happened around town not involving Wintergreen you know they need volunteers and luckily I’ve been able to be part of that, be able to make that happen,” said Alward.

Alward is descried as thoughtful, caring and kind.

“She’s just kind, she really like to keep that in the forefront & it can be challenging as a teen to be kind to other people to not bully other people to put yourself on the community in front of people working with peers and children of younger ages,” said Maple.

Alward’s service to the community hasn’t gone unrecognized. She won the Maine Jr Team in 2018, Miss Maine Teen in 2020 and also was named USA National Miss Role Model twice.

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.