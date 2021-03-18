Advertisement

Josh Stahl Named New Director of Outdoor Programming and Presque Isle Recreation and Parks

By Maria Trivelpiece
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Northern Maine has so many outdoor activities to offer and now the Presque Isle Recreation and Parks Department has added a new director of outdoor programming to their staff to help residents make the most of Maine’s resources. Josh Stahl is a Registered Maine Guide, an EMT, loves being in nature and is now bringing his passions to Presque Isle.

“The outdoor opportunities are amazing,” he said. “I’ve always been involved in the outdoors - hunting, fishing, recreating, white-water rafting, that sort of thing.”

When he heard the position was open in Presque Isle, he knew he had to apply.

“I decided to come up and try it out so I am loving it so far,” said Stahl.

He’s jumped right into the role.

“We’ve had a couple programs already,” Stahl said. “We’ve done a couple after school programs for kids on early release days.”

And, Stahl has even bigger plans for his programming.

“The goal is just to get people outside and enjoying nature,” he said. “As far as scope, we’re talking everything, from local scale climbing Haystack Mountain, Aroostook State Park to Allagash Wilderness trips, to potentially getting even international trips to British Columbia, Peru, really all over the place is really what I envision. "

You can find all of the Presque Isle Recreation and Parks information and programming here.

