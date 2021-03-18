Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 241 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 241 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and two new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 727. Hancock and Piscataquis counties each reported one new death.

The 241 new cases bring the total number of cumulative cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Maine to 47,832.

Maine’s seven-day average for new cases is now above 200 for the first time in more than a month.

More than 200,000, or more than 15% of Mainers, have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Aroostook County has 6 new cases, bringing the total to 1,333.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 727
  • Total cases: 47,832
  • Confirmed cases: 37,042
  • Probable cases: 10,790
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.65%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 1.4%
  • Currently hospitalized: 76
  • Patients in intensive care: 23
  • Patients on ventilators: 6

