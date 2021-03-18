Maine police officer hailed a hero after saving driver from a burning car
A police officer and good Samaritan saved a driver from a burning car in Mechanic Falls, peeling the windshield off.
MECHANIC FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - A Mechanic Falls police officer saved a driver from a burning car early Wednesday morning.
The police department shared dashcam video of the rescue on their Facebook page.
Police said Officer Andre Chasse responded to a crash and found the driver trapped and the vehicle was smoking.
As Chasse started to try and peel the windshield away, the car burst into flames.
A man who was on his way to work stopped to help and the two men were able to remove the injured driver.
Chasse then pulled the driver out of the car and carried him to safety.
”God bless him for being one of the good ones and if there is anything I can do for them, buy them a meal, I would love to,” said crash survivor, Aryn Johnson.
Aryn Johnson, 19, said he had fractured one of his vertebra and gotten a concussion in the crash.
Police said without the heroic actions of Chasse and the good Samaritan, the outcome may have been very different.
