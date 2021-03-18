Advertisement

Maine State Prison inmates to be vaccinated next week

150 age eligible inmates will be vaccinated.
There are 12 cases of coronavirus being reported in an outbreak at the Maine State Prison. This comes as plans are underway to start vaccinating inmates.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT
WARREN, Maine (WABI) - There are 12 cases of coronavirus being reported in an outbreak at the Maine State Prison.

This comes as plans are underway to start vaccinating inmates.

The head of the Maine CDC says they have allotted 200 doses for the prison system for next week.

150 of those are earmarked for age eligible inmates.

50 are for frontline staff members.

Dr. Nirav Shah says this process has been in the works for awhile.

“Much of the vaccinating itself will be done by the healthcare providers at the DOC facilities, but we’ve been working with them around getting the vaccine to them, getting the accurate count, figuring out where what needs to go, and that process will begin as soon as the vaccine is delivered,” said Dr. Nirav Shah.

Shah says they plan to use the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for this effort, and the vaccinations could start late next week.

