Tractor-trailer carrying bottles of wine crashes on Maine Turnpike

LITCHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a Maine Turnpike worker escaped serious injury Thursday morning when a tractor-trailer sideswiped a turnpike truck.

It happened in Litchfield around 9:30 a.m.

Police say the turnpike truck was in the breakdown lane and had its amber lights flashing.

They say the turnpike worker, 43-year-old Michael Robinson, was hit in the leg with flying debris.

He was treated at the hospital.

The tractor-trailer went off the highway and rolled on its side, spilling bottles of wine.

Police say the driver, 59-year-old William Harrington, of Connecticut, suffered minor injuries.

He was summonsed for a logbook violation and failure to move over.

