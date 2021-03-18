Advertisement

Tractor-trailer carrying bottles of wine crashes on Maine Turnpike

A tractor-trailer filled with wine crashes on Maine Turnpike SOURCE: Maine State Police
A tractor-trailer filled with wine crashes on Maine Turnpike SOURCE: Maine State Police(Maine State Police)
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITCHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a Maine Turnpike worker escaped serious injury Thursday morning when a tractor-trailer sideswiped a turnpike truck.

It happened in Litchfield around 9:30 a.m.

Police say the turnpike truck was in the breakdown lane and had its amber lights flashing.

They say the turnpike worker, 43-year-old Michael Robinson, was hit in the leg with flying debris.

He was treated at the hospital.

The tractor-trailer went off the highway and rolled on its side, spilling bottles of wine.

Police say the driver, 59-year-old William Harrington, of Connecticut, suffered minor injuries.

He was summonsed for a logbook violation and failure to move over.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Fairfield Police Chief Placed on Administrative Leave
COVID-19 Vaccine
Governor Mills Announces Acceleration of Maine’s COVID-19 Vaccination Timeline
Versant power has teams on standby with storm.
Versant power customers in nine communities from Winterville to Allagash will lose power at 4:30 Monday morning
File image
What you need to know about the Child Tax Credit for 2021
Maine Turnpike Traffic
Proposal would allow travel in the breakdown lane along part of the Maine Turnpike

Latest News

Houlton Middle High School
For the 2nd year in a row, Houlton Middle High school is being recognized as a ‘Model School’
Fort Fairfield Police Chief Placed on Administrative Leave
Houlton Middle High School
Houlton Middle High School
Fort Fairfield Police Chief Placed on Administrative Leave
Fort Fairfield PD Chief Placed on Administrative Leave
Versant power has teams on standby with storm.
Versant power customers in nine communities from Winterville to Allagash will lose power at 4:30 Monday morning