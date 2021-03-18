Tractor-trailer carrying bottles of wine crashes on Maine Turnpike
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT
LITCHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a Maine Turnpike worker escaped serious injury Thursday morning when a tractor-trailer sideswiped a turnpike truck.
It happened in Litchfield around 9:30 a.m.
Police say the turnpike truck was in the breakdown lane and had its amber lights flashing.
They say the turnpike worker, 43-year-old Michael Robinson, was hit in the leg with flying debris.
He was treated at the hospital.
The tractor-trailer went off the highway and rolled on its side, spilling bottles of wine.
Police say the driver, 59-year-old William Harrington, of Connecticut, suffered minor injuries.
He was summonsed for a logbook violation and failure to move over.
