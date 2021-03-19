Advertisement

Another Mainer with COVID-19 has died as state tops 48K total cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)—

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 238 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and one new death.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 728. The new death was reported in Cumberland County.

The 238 new cases bring the total number of cumulative cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Maine to 48,070.

The Maine CDC said 210,287 Mainers have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which represents 15.64% of the population.

The additional death reported today is a man in his 60s from Cumberland County.

Aroostook County has 7 new cases, bringing the total to 1,340.

