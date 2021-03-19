Aroostook County Law Enforcement Remind Public To Be Mindful of Potential Predators

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Local police want the public to be mindful of who could be lurking in your neighborhood or online. Shawn Cunningham reports on the efforts to keep people, and particularly children safe from potential predators.

Children playing at a playground are so innocent...unaware of potential danger and threats in their midst. Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen says the Maine Sex Offender is a resourceful tool that can anyone can avail themselves of to know if any potential predators are in the community. THAT IS when they abide by the law and register...

Shawn Gillen Aroostook County Sheriff

“its updated everyday however if someone moves from another state or another town and doesn’t register then its really up to us to locate them and make sure they do register.”

For the most part he says the registry works in keeping track of offenders. But there are some instances where people are not listed...

“if they’re not on the registry maybe their time is up maybe they have moved maybe the crime they committed is not something that is recorded on the registry some crimes against adults are not part of the registry some are all children are obviously so those are some things that can keep you off the registry.”

He says its not about continually persecuting criminals for their offenses...but rather upholding the law and ensuring protection, safety and awareness to the general public...particularly children and families. And he says along with the registry’s existence... its important communities be proactive in knowing their surroundings and who exists within the confines of those surroundings....

“really you need to be looking for predators and if you know of somebody that you know has been charged with a sex crime all you need to do is get on the registry see if they’re actually there if they’re not there you can report that to the registry to the bureau of identification and they will look into that and if they do then they’ll contact law enforcement will go out and find out why they haven’t registered.”

The website for the Maine Sex offender registry is sor.informe.org. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

