Century Theater in Fort Kent is under new management

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Century Theater in Fort Kent is now under new management. Megan Cole spoke with the managers to see when they plan to reopen and how they will do it safely.

Buttery popcorn, candy and the thrill of a new movie…some of the many treats people have been missing as movie theaters have been closed throughout the pandemic. But, that’s about to change for one movie theater. The Century Theater in Fort Kent will soon be reopening. Anastasia Paradis is one of the new co-managers of The Century Theater in Fort Kent. Paradis’ grandfather owns the theater. When Paradis found out a management position opened up, she decided to live out one of her childhood dreams.

“I have known this place for a really, really long time my aunt ran it when I was younger and I lived up in the area for a while and would constantly be like oh yeah we’re gonna go hang out at the theater and watch movies and she’d have me clean up. She’s like if you’re gonna watch a movie you need to work for it basically so I’d clean up in the theater and I’d eventually started getting more and more involved.”

Paradis says that while they aren’t open to the public just yet, they are offering private showings for people who want to have the movie theater experience.

“I’m really cautious about getting a lot of people in here you know we wanna start getting this thing going but we wanna be at the cost of people’s health and welfare.”

“At my understanding we can open up at 50% capacity which we’re still not really comfortable at which is why we’re gonna do the private rentals. Right now, we’re trying to keep groups under 15 for those private rentals so we have 125 seats in one theater, 140 in the other so with 15 people even if they’re not in their same bubble they can social distance throughout the theater,” said Brandon Goding, co-manager of the theater.

Both say that they’re hoping to open to the public in May, but are keeping a close eye on COVID 19 cases so they can keep everyone safe.

