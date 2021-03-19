Advertisement

Explosion in Moscow suburb kills 3 people, injures 4

In this photo released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, smoke pours from an...
In this photo released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, smoke pours from an apartment building in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 19, 2021. At least one man died after a gas explosion in an apartment building Russian Emergency Situations officials said.(AP Photo/Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Emergency officials say an explosion in a residential building in a Moscow suburb killed three people and injured four more.

They said the blast occurred in an apartment in the Moscow suburb of Khimki on Friday morning.

It destroyed the ceilings between the two floors, shattered windows and damaged balconies of adjacent apartments.

Authorities report that two adults and a child were found dead, while four more people have been hospitalized with injuries.

The state Tass news agency reported that a gas leak could have caused the explosion. The authorities have opened a probe into the incident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Fairfield Police Chief Placed on Administrative Leave
COVID-19 Vaccine
Governor Mills Announces Acceleration of Maine’s COVID-19 Vaccination Timeline
Versant power has teams on standby with storm.
Versant power customers in nine communities from Winterville to Allagash will lose power at 4:30 Monday morning
File image
What you need to know about the Child Tax Credit for 2021
Maine Turnpike Traffic
Proposal would allow travel in the breakdown lane along part of the Maine Turnpike

Latest News

Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula, the Icelandic...
Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
‘Speak out:’ Biden, Harris decry racism during Atlanta visit
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
Biden, Harris comfort Asian-American community in pain
Japan has been rattled by a strong earthquake that shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo, and...
Strong quake shakes Japan; minor injuries, no major damage