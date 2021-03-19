Advertisement

Fort Fairfield Police Chief Placed on Administrative Leave

By Cam Smith
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - Chief Shawn Newell of the Fort Fairfield police department is on administrative leave, pending the results of an ongoing investigation.

In a post on Facebook, Newell said, “On February 14, a false accusation was made against me after an individual from Fort Fairfield was arrested for domestic violence assault. On February 16, I was placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol, pending the conclusion of the investigation from the attorney general’s office.”

Newell adds, “I have fully cooperated during this investigation and look forward to the conclusion of this investigation.”

Fort Fairfield Town Manager, Andrea Powers said, “I am unable to comment on personnel matters.”

Newell says, Sergeant Ryan Eagles is overseeing operations at the department.

