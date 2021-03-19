Advertisement

Lewiston apartment house fire leaves 20 homeless

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - A fire that swept through a Lewiston apartment building has left about 20 people homeless.

The Red Cross says it is helping the group after fire damaged an apartment building Thursday night.

Firefighters arrived to see flames spreading through the three-story building.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Fairfield Police Chief Placed on Administrative Leave
COVID-19 Vaccine
Governor Mills Announces Acceleration of Maine’s COVID-19 Vaccination Timeline
Versant power has teams on standby with storm.
Versant power customers in nine communities from Winterville to Allagash will lose power at 4:30 Monday morning
File image
What you need to know about the Child Tax Credit for 2021
Maine Turnpike Traffic
Proposal would allow travel in the breakdown lane along part of the Maine Turnpike

Latest News

Houlton Middle High School
For the 2nd year in a row, Houlton Middle High school is being recognized as a ‘Model School’
Fort Fairfield Police Chief Placed on Administrative Leave
Houlton Middle High School
Houlton Middle High School
Fort Fairfield Police Chief Placed on Administrative Leave
Fort Fairfield PD Chief Placed on Administrative Leave
Versant power has teams on standby with storm.
Versant power customers in nine communities from Winterville to Allagash will lose power at 4:30 Monday morning