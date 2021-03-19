Advertisement

Public asked to report changes in ice conditions as weather warms

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

With warmer temperatures predicted this weekend and continue into next week, officials are advising the public to keep an eye on ice and snow melt in their area.

Darren Woods, Director of the Aroostook Emergency Management Agency, says don’t be fooled by the lower snow level this year, there’s still potential for flooding. He’s asking for the public’s help in tracking conditions in The County.

" We’ve got warming temperatures that could possibly indicate some movement of ice flows and more melting of that snow pack. So we want people to remain vigilant and really pay attention to what’s going on and report any ice movement to our Aroostook County Flood Watch page. And, if it’s safe to do so, we’d love to have pictures of what’s going on in their area,” says Darren Woods, Director of the Aroostook Emergency Management Agency.

Woods also warns that extreme caution should be taken near any piece of ice, whether you’re on foot or riding a snowmobile.

Issues can be reported to the Aroostook County Flood Watch facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Aroostook-County-Flood-Watch-643083355864118

