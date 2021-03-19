Advertisement

US sets another one-day record for air travel

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. has set a new one-day air travel record since the pandemic started.

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.4 million people at airports across the country Thursday.

The previous record, set only a week ago, was 1.3 million people.

In the last seven days, more than 8.8 million people flew. This weekend is typically a popular time for travel since many schools are on spring break.

Health officials are still warning Americans to avoid travel as COVID-19 cases surge in some states.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Fairfield Police Chief Placed on Administrative Leave
COVID-19 Vaccine
Governor Mills Announces Acceleration of Maine’s COVID-19 Vaccination Timeline
Versant power has teams on standby with storm.
Versant power customers in nine communities from Winterville to Allagash will lose power at 4:30 Monday morning
File image
What you need to know about the Child Tax Credit for 2021
Maine Turnpike Traffic
Proposal would allow travel in the breakdown lane along part of the Maine Turnpike

Latest News

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, second from right, gets pressure from Oral Roberts' Francis Lacis...
Sister Jean gets the vaccine and seat at the NCAA Tournament
Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula, the Icelandic...
Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
‘Speak out:’ Biden, Harris decry racism during Atlanta visit
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
Biden, Harris comfort Asian-American community in pain