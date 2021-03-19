PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Versant power customers in nine communities from Winterville to Allagash will lose power at 4:30 Monday morning.

Versant power says the service interruption for maintenance will take about half an hour.

Towns affected are Allagash, Eagle Lake, Fort Kent, New Canada, St Agatha, St Francis, Saint John, Wallagrass and Winterville.

