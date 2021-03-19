Advertisement

Versant power has teams on standby with storm.(WAGM)
By Megan Cole
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Versant power customers  in nine communities from Winterville to Allagash will lose power at 4:30 Monday morning.

Versant power says the service interruption for maintenance will take about half an hour.

Towns affected are Allagash, Eagle Lake, Fort Kent, New Canada, St Agatha, St Francis, Saint John, Wallagrass and Winterville.

