Weather on the Web Friday, March 19th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Friday, everyone!

We saw a chilly start this morning, with that colder feel holding on throughout the day... a big difference from the 40s and 50s, yesterday and Wednesday.

It’s just for today, that we’ll experience that colder air before our warming trend continues through the weekend into next week.

There’s plenty of sunshine on tap for today... tomorrow... Sunday... Monday... and even into Tuesday. High Pressure will take over extending ahead, causing any major weather systems to stay out of our area.

There is minor concern for ice breakup and movement to start occurring on local rivers, due to our well-above-average temperatures. And with that, there’s the potential for localized flooding, as a result of possible ice jamming. A great resource to follow is the Aroostook County Flood Watch facebook page, for all the latest on ice movement, jamming, road closures, and localized flooding -- https://www.facebook.com/Aroostook-County-Flood-Watch-643083355864118

Hope everyone has a great weekend -- and is able to get out and enjoy the Spring-like days ahead!

