What you need to know about the Child Tax Credit for 2021

File image
File image(Gray Television)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you have not filed your 2020 taxes yet, you now have until May 17th to do so.

There’s also changes to the Child Tax Credit.

Earlier this month, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law.

Part of the bill includes an overhaul of the Child Tax Credit.

For this year only, the Child Tax Credit has increased from $2,000 to as much as $3,600 per child.

That’s for parents who have children under the age of six.

The plan also includes benefits to parents of 17-year-olds.

Previously, children 16 or under met qualifications.

Tax experts say this can be refundable in certain cases and really benefits people.

”The most important thing about it is it changes. Once that child turns 17, whether it’s January 1st or December 31st in 2020, they lose that $2,000 and they only get $500. So, that’s a big difference! So, for next year, they won’t lose that $1,500. In fact, they’ll actually gain an extra $1,000,” said Diane Morse of Marshall Planning LLC. in Bangor.

Experts say regular check distribution could begin sometime in July.

However, the IRS warns they can’t begin working on a portal for people to claim those credits until the newly extended tax filing deadline passes.

It’s also unclear if folks will be given the option to opt out of the monthly payments and take the full tax credit when filing their taxes this year.

