Maine CDC reports 222 new cases, no new deaths

Maine CDC data as of 3-20-21(WABI)
By Adriana
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine—

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 222 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 728.

The 222 new cases bring the total number of cumulative cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Maine to 48,292.

The Maine CDC said 215,408 Mainers have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which represents 16.02% of the population.

Aroostook County has 8 new cases, bringing the total to 1,348.

Total currently hospitalized = 80

In critical care = 20

On a ventilator = 10

Available critical care beds = 99

Total critical care beds = 390

Available ventilators = 250

