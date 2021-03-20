Haynesville, Maine (WAGM) - Police are searching for a man connected to a domestic disturbance in Haynesville. On March 19, 2021, at approximately 5:50 PM, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance in Haynesville. During the investigation it was determined that an assault occurred and the victim sustained significant but non-life threatening injuries prior to fleeing on foot from her residence to a neighbor’s home seeking assistance. There was an attempt to make contact with the suspect, 39-year-old Jeremy Wilson, at his residence but it was unsuccessful.

An arrest and search warrant were obtained and the Maine State Police Tactical Team responded to the scene to assist in locating and removing Wilson from the residence but he could not be located.

The search for Jeremy Wilson is still on. It’s believed Wilson is currently in the Houlton area and may be seeking transportation out of the State of Maine.

Wilson is described as 6′2″, approximately 185 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. If seen, please do not approach, contact the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office at 207-532-3471.

Jeremy Wilson (N/A)

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.