Bangor Man pinned under rock in The Forks, rescued

THE FORKS, Maine (WAGM) - A man and his friend were hiking the Mosquito Mountain trail in The Forks Saturday afternoon when he fell from a rock while trying to take a picture. The rock shifted and pinned his arm and leg.

Clayford Cabilas, 30, was rescued when the Maine Warden Service, West Forks Fire and Rescue, Upper Kennebec Valley Ambulance, NorthStar Ambulance, Somerset County Sherriff’s Office and LifeFlight responded to the scene approximately and hour and a half later. Cabilas’ friend who witnessed the accident had attempted to call 911 several times but due to poor cell reception, was unable to reach them for nearly an hour.

Cabilas suffered a fractured arm and leg, and was becoming increasingly hypothermic when found by emergency responders, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. He was helicoptered to Northern Light Hospital In Bangor.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.