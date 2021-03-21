Maine CDC reports 172 new cases, one new death

Augusta, Maine - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 172 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and one new death.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now at 729. Kennebec reported the death.

The 172 new cases bring the total number of cumulative cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Maine to 48,464.

Maine CDC says 217,693 Mainers, or more than 16% of Mainers, have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Aroostook County has 5 new cases, bringing the total to 1,353.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Total currently hospitalized = 71

In critical care = 24

On a ventilator = 13

Available critical care beds = 110

Total critical care beds = 381

Available ventilators = 245

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.