Police identify two people involved in serious motorcycle crash in Augusta

State police say they responded to the crash at mile marker 114 involving two people just before 2pm.
By Connor Clement
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A motorcycle crash closed a portion of I-95 northbound in Augusta Monday afternoon.

Police say 40-year-old Patrick Daggett of New Sharon and 42-year-old Rebecca Wallace of Jay were both flown to Portland with serious injuries.

Police say Daggett’s motorcycle had a mechanical malfunction.

Daggett pulled over and police say lost control of the motorcycle.

Authorities say it went off the roadway and Daggett and Wallace were ejected.

Police say both were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

