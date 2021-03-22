Advertisement

Caught on camera: Orcas play near boat off Texas coast

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) - On Wednesday, people aboard a charter fishing boat glimpsed something rarely seen - a whole pod of killer whales.

Sam Hardeman took this video on his phone about 130 miles offshore of Galveston, Texas.

Many of the fishermen were asleep after an all-night tuna charter, but this was worth waking up for!

The pod of at least 30 orcas put on a show for around 20 minutes, but then swam off to rejoin an even larger pod.

Dolphins and pilot whales are known to play in a boat’s wake, but this behavior is said to be highly unusual for orcas.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

