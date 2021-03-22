Advertisement

Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts every day if you’ve been vaccinated

Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts to vaccinated customers.
Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts to vaccinated customers.(Source: Krispy Kreme)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE/Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is sweetening the idea of getting a COVID-19 vaccine. It’s giving free donuts to anyone with proof of vaccination all year long.

Starting Monday, any customer with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card will receive a free original glazed doughnut at participating locations nationwide. Any customers who have received at least one of the two shots of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine qualify for the promotion.

Show your card to redeem your doughnut. No purchase necessary.

You can go back multiple times, potentially earning a free doughnut every single day until 2022.

The offer is not available via delivery, only drive-thru or in-store.

If you are not choosing to get the vaccine, the company says you can still get a free original glazed doughnuts and a medium brewed coffee on Mondays only from March 29 until May 24.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Park officials identify hikers found dead Saturday
A Presque Isle realtor has made a major gift to Ignite Presque Isle’s ‘Be A Spark’ Campaign,...
Realtor makes major gift to Ignite Presque Isle’s ‘Be A Spark’ campaign
Patricia Good
ACAP’s Longest tenured employee honored for her 43 years of service to The County
Northern Light Health will expand its coronavirus vaccination sign up availability to those 50...
Northern Light Health opens up COVID-19 vaccination appointments Monday
Motorcycle Crash
Police identify two people involved in serious motorcycle crash in Augusta

Latest News

Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket
FILE - This Dec. 30, 2019 image from security camera video shows Michael L. Taylor, center, and...
Japan charges Americans with helping former Nissan chairman flee, jump bail
A humanitarian crisis of unaccompanied migrant children in U.S. custody grows worse.
Biden officials travel to Mexico amid border surge