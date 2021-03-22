Maine CDC reports 178 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 178 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.

The 178 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 48,642.

The Maine CDC said 219,073 Mainers have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which represents 16.30% of the population.

Aroostook County has 9 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,362.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 729

Total cases: 48,642

Confirmed cases: 37,559

Probable cases: 11,083

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.65%

14-day positivity rate: 1.6%

Currently hospitalized: 72

Patients in intensive care: 23

Patients on ventilators: 12

