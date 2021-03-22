Advertisement

Maine EMA offers training on how to establish an emergency shelter

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Communities wanting to prepare for emergencies now have access to training that will teach them how to safely house those displaced by a disaster.

Darren Woods, Director of the Aroostook Emergency Management Agency, says there’s currently a program through Maine Emergency Management that offers training on how to set up and run an emergency shelter.

“We wanted to make sure that we offered that training to our communities, because sometimes they just can’t get to a regional Red Cross shelter, and so the community are gonna - would have to set up their own shelter. On top of that, to kind of sweeten the pot, we’ve started a program here where we’re trying to match communities up with some resources they may need to operate that local warming center or cooling center or whatever it may be that shelter for a disaster,” says Darren Woods, Director of the Aroostook Emergency Management Agency.

Woods says training is open to anyone interested in learning how to set up an emergency shelter. For more information, contact the Aroostook Emergency Management Agency office in Caribou.

Call (207) 493-4328 or visit https://www.facebook.com/akema.maine/about/?ref=page_internal

