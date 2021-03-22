Advertisement

Maine's baby eel fishermen head back to rivers and streams

By Associated Press
Mar. 22, 2021
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s baby eel fishermen are heading to the state’s rivers and streams in the hopes of a more profitable season this year.

Baby eels, called elvers, are one of the most valuable natural resources in Maine.

They’re sold to Asian aquaculture companies for use as seedstock so they can be grown to maturity and used as food, such as sushi.

The season started Monday.

Fishermen began last year’s season at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which disrupted the worldwide economy.

Prices plummeted from more than $2,000 per pound in 2019 to $525 per pound last year.

