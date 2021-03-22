Realtor makes major gift to Ignite Presque Isle’s ‘Be A Spark’ campaign

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Ignite Presque Isle is the recipient of a major donation from a local realtor.

RE/MAX in Presque Isle has committed all their commission from the purchase and sale of the Northeastland to the capital campaign for the hotel’s purchase by the nonprofit. This major gift is the leader for the matching funds to meet the commitment from the Rodney and Mary Barton Smith Family Foundation.

Jan Lucas, Community Manager for Ignite PI says, “This is a big first step. The response to the news has been overwhelming. The entire Ignite PI team is excited by the support and energy to grow our community and we want to thank Jane and her team at RE/MAX for their generosity and leadership.”

“Working with Ignite PI has been such a pleasure. It is not often that innovative ideas like this come along and RE/MAX Team and I are thrilled to help,” says Jane Towle. “Our RE/MAX Team feels strongly that we should do as much as we can to make our region stronger and we are here to help support creative energies. We are grateful that Ignite PI will have a positive impact on our community, and we look forward to others joining us in this exciting opportunity. Our strong real estate market is creating the ideal circumstances for an initiative like Ignite PI, and we are happy to see the enthusiasm grow.”

Since the launch of the campaign just days ago, Ignite PI has raised one-third of the necessary match to complete the purchase. Ignite PI still needs to fundraise another $180,000.00 in the next few weeks to meet the goal. The Board and staff of Ignite PI are actively approaching the community to contribute to the goal. Interested donors can visit the Ignite Presque Isle website at www.ignitepi.org or email info@ignitepi.org.

Clint Deschene, Director of Community Innovation, says, “The Be a Spark campaign was kicked off with an initial $20 gift. This gift sparked the momentum to help us meet our goal. We are asking all individuals in the community to ‘Be a Spark.’ Any donation is a spark, because we know how important each of us is when we demonstrate our pride as a community. No gift is too big or too small.”

Ignite PI (IGNITE PI) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization registered with the state of Maine. Federal accreditation is pending and is expected in mid-2021. Ignite PI is working to establish a physical business location at the Northeastland to serve as a co-workspace, networking hub, and innovation center. Ignite PI envisions itself as the compliment to all organizations dedicated to make the city of Presque Isle succeed. It is the goal of Ignite PI to use fundraising revenues, donations, membership fees, and grant proceeds to build the structure of an economic development agency that prioritizes the city of Presque Isle. Ignite PI will be developed as a place for aspiring entrepreneurs to work and network as they establish a new business to create a synergy that will be contagious in the city.

For more information, please contact Clint Deschene at (207) 478-5069, or email info@ignitepi.org.

