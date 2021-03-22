Advertisement

Weather on the Web Monday, March 22nd

By Robert Grimm
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone!

Very similar to the weekend, we’re starting off the work week with plenty of sunshine... and warmer temperatures! Another spring-feeling day is on tap, reaching upper-50s and lower-60s!

Sunny skies continue into Tuesday... before clouds are on the increase into Wednesday. Then, we have rain on the approach for Thursday into Friday... which is likely to switch over to mix and scattered snow showers along the northern tier of the County into the weekend.

With our warmer temps and rain on the way... there are concerns for ice breakup and ice movement to occur on the local rivers towards the end of the week.

With the possibility of ice jamming, localized minor flooding will be a growing concern through the weekend into next week as well. We’ll keep you updated on all the latest moving ahead, and make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the full details of your forecast.

Hope everyone has a great and safe Monday!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Wilson
Police are searching for a man connected to a domestic disturbance in Haynesville
Calibas was rescued 1.5 hours after falling and becoming stuck between the rocks (Photo...
Bangor Man pinned under rock in The Forks, rescued
Fort Fairfield Police Chief Placed on Administrative Leave
Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA
COVID-19 data for the state of Maine 3/21/21
Maine CDC reports 172 new cases, one new death

Latest News

Weather on the Web Monday, March 22nd
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Friday, March 19th
Weather on the Web Friday, March 19th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Thursday, March 18th