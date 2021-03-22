Weather on the Web Monday, March 22nd

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone!

Very similar to the weekend, we’re starting off the work week with plenty of sunshine... and warmer temperatures! Another spring-feeling day is on tap, reaching upper-50s and lower-60s!

Sunny skies continue into Tuesday... before clouds are on the increase into Wednesday. Then, we have rain on the approach for Thursday into Friday... which is likely to switch over to mix and scattered snow showers along the northern tier of the County into the weekend.

With our warmer temps and rain on the way... there are concerns for ice breakup and ice movement to occur on the local rivers towards the end of the week.

With the possibility of ice jamming, localized minor flooding will be a growing concern through the weekend into next week as well. We’ll keep you updated on all the latest moving ahead, and make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the full details of your forecast.

Hope everyone has a great and safe Monday!

