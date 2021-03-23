Advertisement

Accident disrupts power to section of Presque Isle

Versant Power crews are working to restore power to a section of Presque Isle, following an...
Versant Power crews are working to restore power to a section of Presque Isle, following an accident Tuesday afternoon.(WAGM)
By Kathy McCarty
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Versant Power crews in Presque Isle are making emergency repairs after a car crash on Dudley Street in Presque Isle on Tuesday afternoon, March 23rd.

Customers on Dudley, Academy, Hardy, State and Cedar streets may experience service interruptions during this time as crews work to make repairs safely, improve reliability, and prevent future outages.

Repairs could take up to five hours. Service is expected to be fully restored by early evening.

