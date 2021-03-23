Fort Fairfield Parks and Rec center hosted a ‘March Madness’ event, but the Aroostook County way

Fort Fairfield, Maine (WAGM) - As the warm temperatures are appearing, people in the county are fining ways to enjoy the winter activities while they can. NewsSource 8′ Adriana Sanchez went to Fort Fairfield March Madness event and has the story.

What’s a better way to break up February break and spring break? Having a March Madness but the Aroostook County way.

Fort Fairfield Parks and Rec center hosted a ‘March Madness event on March 20th that offered free dog sled rides sponsored by Northlane Siberian Huskies and Seppala Siberian Sled dogs. They had originally wanted to host a winter carnival but due to certain circumstances it wasn’t able to happen.

“We ended up trying to do something to break up the monotony of winter and say good bye and utilize the assets we have in town and one of the things that was a valuable asset is miss Hannah and her team of sled dogs, they decided they would be able to donate their time because a lot of their races were canceled this winter and they were able to donate their time and help us out with this event, it was something we could offer to the community to get them outside and enjoy the fresh air after being trapped inside almost all winter,” said Kevin Senal, Director of Fort Fairfield Park & Rec.

This was the first time they have hosted an event like this and Kevin says he very pleased with the outcome.

“I’m extremely happy especially with short term notice, the notice didn’t go out until late because we were concerned the snow would be gone with the warm temperatures we had but after I checked the trails on Thursday and saw we had plenty of snow no bare spots we gave it a thumbs up and we’ve had people come in and out all day.

The children were in awe. Amelia Goff, a child who participated said, “Huskies are cute.”

The event was from 10 am until 2 pm with free hot coco & popcorn.

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.