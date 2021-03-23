Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 131 additional cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 131 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and two new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is 731. The two new deaths were in Androscoggin and Cumberland counties.

The 131 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 48,773.

The Maine CDC said 222,243 Mainers have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which represents 16.53% of the population.

Tuesday marks the first day Mainers in their 50s are eligible to be vaccinated as part of the state’s accelerated vaccination timeline.

Aroostook County has 4 new cases, bringing the total to 1,366.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 731
  • Total cases: 48,773
  • Confirmed cases: 37,660
  • Probable cases: 11,113
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.65%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 1.6%
  • Currently hospitalized: 79
  • Patients in intensive care: 25
  • Patients on ventilators: 13

