Maine Medical Center nurses holding unionization vote

Ballots will be sent out on March 29 and counted a month later.
Ballots will be sent out on March 29 and counted a month later.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine nurses are scheduled to hold a union vote for the first time in 20 years.

The Portland Press Herald reports that if the vote at Maine Medical Center passes, the number of Maine nurses would nearly double, adding nearly 1,900 nurses.

The Maine State Nurses Association, the state arm of National Nurses United, currently represents about 2,000 nurses.

The last time Maine nurses attempted to unionize was in 2000 when affiliation with Service Employees International Union was rejected.

