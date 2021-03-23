Advertisement

No injuries were reported when a crane caught fire at Katahdin Forest Products in Ashland

By Megan Cole
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -No injuries were reported when a Crane caught fire at Katahdin Forest Products in Ashland.

According to Chief Don Bouley, they received the call around 1:30pm today. He says that someone was welding and cutting and that the crane caught fire. He says that there is significant damage to the crane. Masardis- Oxbow fire department assisted them.

