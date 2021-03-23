North Lakes Fire acquires Snowbulance, for off-road rescues

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

North Lakes Fire & Rescue can now respond to emergencies on trails and in the woods throughout the year, after purchasing a Snowbulance, which works like an off-road ambulance.

Deputy Fire Chief John Gibson says the purchase of the $8,600 unit was made possible through fundraising efforts of the department’s volunteer firefighters.

“It’s a fully-enclosed patient transport that’s on a set of four skis. It has a full shock suspension. There’s enough room inside it to put a patient on a stretcher, and then there’s a little seat off to the side for the paramedic to sit. Like I said, it’s fully enclosed. It has a heater. It’s got warning lights, it’s got four-sided scene lights. And it’s towed with a snow sled or snowmobile. But then we can also use it in the summer months on the ATV trails. It has a wheel kit that we put on. We just change the suspension, take the skis off and put the wheels on. And we can tow it with a side-by-side or a UTV and use it year-round,” says John Gibson, Deputy Fire Chief of North Lakes Fire & Rescue.

Gibson says the apparatus can also be loaded with equipment to respond to things like fires in the woods, where larger vehicles can’t access. North Lakes Fire & Rescue serves Sinclair, as well as Cross, Madawaska and Square lakes. The Snowbulance with be housed at the Cross Lake firehouse.

