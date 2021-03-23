Advertisement

Weather on the Web Tuesday, March 23rd

By Robert Grimm
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday, everyone!

Sunny skies and warm, spring weather again today! -- We’ll continue with our above-average temperature stretch through Thursday, before temps start to drop-off into the weekend.

Also, clouds will be on the increase tomorrow... before rain approaches Thursday and Friday.

With temps returning to the mid-to-upper 30s for the weekend... we’re likely to see another taste of winter with some scattered mix and snow showers in store.

And, we’re keeping close track on how local rivers will respond to the warming trend this week. The good news -- more seasonable temps this weekend could help ease rapid, significant ice movement and ice jamming from occurring.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for all the latest with your forecast, and hope everyone has a great Tuesday!

