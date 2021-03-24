Aroostook Community Matters - ACAP Adds More Childcare Resources to Aroostook County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - During the pandemic more than one hundred licensed child care providers closed their doors. After learning of the closure of a childcare center and some private home facilities in Presque Isle, The Aroostook County Action Program decided to add two new childcare classrooms to help fill the void.

“We came together as a leadership team at ACAP and decided we needed to look into what was going on and what the needs might be, and see what we could do to address those needs,” said Sue Powers, ACAP Director of Programs.

ACAP posted on their Facebook page about adding a child care classroom. The applications came pouring in, so they increased once again.

“We’ll have two pre-school classrooms, which means we’ll open an additional pre-school classroom for younger pre-schoolers and then for the older pre-school age group,” said Powers. “So, all total, we’ll be moving from 24 slots to 48 slots by the second week of April.”

ACAP Program Coordinator for Family Engagement and Behavioral Health, Amy Murchison, says they want to make sure that the highest quality of care is being offered.

“Children are receiving a curriculum based learning during the day. They’re receiving quality food. We follow the USDA guidelines. It’s a safe, loving, and nurturing environment and I think that puts a lot of parents at ease,” said Murchison.

ACAP’s goal is to get these services to people who need it.

“The application is at ACAP-ME.org. A parent can go onto that application, submit it and it will send a notification to our enrollment specialist who will be in touch,” said Powers.

There are also ways to get financial assistance for the care.

“We accept state of Maine voucher payments, for child care fees,” said Powers. “So, if a family does qualify for state of Maine voucher, we will help them through that process and get that application submitted.”

For more information, you can visit ACAP’s website or Facebook page.

