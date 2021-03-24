Fee increase driven by rising costs

ASHLAND, Maine (WAGM) -

Ashland’s neighboring communities are being asked to pay their fair share for a variety of services. Kathy McCarty has more on why this is taking place and what services are involved.

An outdated formula for what neighboring communities pay Ashland for services like fire, ambulance, rec and the library is being updated. Town Manager Cyr Martin says Ashland willingly paid more than its share in the past, but the loss of Ashland mills and rising costs means changes are necessary.

“It came to the point that Ashland had to face the reality that we might have to start losing some of these services because we can’t - we can’t do it alone. So when we redid this, yes, their budgets did go up. The Ashland Ambulance, for example, had taken a loss, last couple years they’ve been in the red. Some of the payments aren’t coming in that Pat, the Director, billed out,” says Cyr Martin, Town Manager of Ashland.

Martin says Ashland provides services for a very large area that includes Route 11 south beyond Oxbow and north toward Eagle Lake, and through the North Maine Woods to the Canadian border. In addition to neighboring towns, coverage is also provided for about 50 townships.

“It’s a challenge. I mean, the North Maine Woods is a huge area. These are all, you know, secondary dirt roads and back roads and what have you. It’s a significant cost to them and I understand where they’re coming from for sure, as far as having to cover that cost,” says Ryan D. Pelletier, Administrator for the County of Aroostook.

County Administrator Ryan D. Pelletier says how fees are determined throughout The County vary, but have one thing in common: all areas are seeing an increase in Pelletier says, “What is common is the cost has increased in every single one of those, regardless if it’s based on population, valuation, or road mileage, we’re paying more.”

Martin says the fee changes vary by area, based on population, with more populated areas seeing the biggest increase.

“This is a last-ditch effort to say to the surrounding communities ‘Look, we need - we need you to support and help us as well, or we won’t have these services,’” says Martin.

For more information, contact the Ashland Town Office. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

