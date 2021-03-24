Advertisement

Governor Mills orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Colorado shooting victims

Flags will remain lowered through Saturday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills has again ordered U-S and state flags be flown at half-staff.

This time to honor and remember the victims of the Boulder, Colorado shooting.

It comes at the directive of President Biden.

Flags will remain lowered through Saturday.

On Tuesday, President Biden urged congress to move quickly to close the loopholes in the background check system and to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Meanwhile, police and former associates of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the man accused of opening fire at a Colorado supermarket on Sunday, describe him as sometimes prone to rage or delusions.

Authorities are yet to determine a motive behind the shooting that killed 10 people, including a police officer.

