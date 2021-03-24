Maine CDC launches COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration website

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday launched a new website to help Mainers pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The state has been working on launching the website for several weeks.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said the website is not meant to be a statewide vaccination registration system and will not supplant existing registration and appointment systems many of the state’s health care systems have already created.

“We know that as we move into the 50s, 30s, 40s, there are going to be more opportunities to get vaccinated because there may be more types of clinics that open up,” Shah said.

Shah said the state is working to determine which providers will utilize the state’s system.

Larger providers such as MaineHealth plan to continue using their own pre-registration system.

“We have been and continue to work with the state on integrating with their pre-registration system to ensure that all Maine residents are provided a vaccination as quickly as possible,” MaineHealth said in a statement.

Northern Light Health says they will not use the state’s program and continue using their own.

“It will, rather, fill in a gap for sites that would like to be doing more vaccination but are dissatisfied with their own existing scheduling platform,” Shah said.

A link to the website is located on the Maine CDC’s vaccination dashboard. Mainers provide their information and will be contacted with vaccination options once eligible.

People can continue to register and make appointments with health care providers with their own systems.

As of Tuesday, Mainers 50 and older were eligible to be vaccinated. Mainers 16 and older will be eligible April 19.

