Maine CDC reports 199 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 199 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 731.

The 199 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 48,972.

The Maine CDC said 228,353 Mainers have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which represents 16.99% of the population.

Aroostook County has 5 new cases, bringing the total to 1,371.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 731
  • Total cases: 48,972
  • Confirmed cases: 37,832
  • Probable cases: 11,140
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.66%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 1.6%
  • Currently hospitalized: 79
  • Patients in intensive care: 25
  • Patients on ventilators: 13

