Maine women reflect on how far women have come in honor of Women’s History Month

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It’s Womens history month, in the light of it NewsSource 8 reporter Adriana Sanchez spoke to some women in Maine on how being a female has impacted their career.

It’s been over a hundred years since women had the right to vote. Since then women have evolved all over the United States. Maine has had powerful women taking lead but being a women still has been an adversity. Senator Susan Collins is the republican women Senator meaning she has served the longest in American history for a republican women.

“When I was first elected there was not a sufficient number of women so that we could be represented in every committee in the senate now there is. I still find that newly elected women have an extra step to prove they belong in the senate but once you surmount that obstacle you’re excepted just as are the men but there’s still bit of a barrier,” said Susan Collins.

Amy London is in the automotive industry. She says getting into her career was a struggle, but she persevered.

“I later had an instructor tell me he was harder on me than the men in the class, which was okay because I did not want to be given an easy route – I wanted to know the trade I wanted to know it well and I worked harder I think than the males to get there, it took me a lot of years to get the respect of the community, automotive world but I feel I had done that,” said London.

Organizations and clubs have been formed for Women to come together and empower one another. The Maine Women’s conference is an example. It’s mission is for women to come together to connect, educate, a chance to learn new skills and inspire one another.

“I think for the women in Maine, we need this especially in this time where topics such as diversity equity and inclusion are finally getting the headlines they should, we want to create that experience that is diverse and as much as possible we are trying to be as inclusive as we can and its definitely been an evolution & it’s something were always working on,” said Jodi Flynn, President of the Maine Womens Conference.

March is a time to remind ourselves of the accomplishments of women throughout the years.

