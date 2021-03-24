Advertisement

Maine lobster harvest better than expected in pandemic year

That total broke a string of nine consecutive years in which harvesters brought at least 100 million pounds of lobsters to docks.
(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Officials say Maine’s lobster catch dipped slightly last year as fishermen dealt with the coronavirus pandemic, but the final totals were better than some feared.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources said Wednesday fishermen caught more than 96 million pounds of lobsters in 2020.

That total broke a string of nine consecutive years in which harvesters brought at least 100 million pounds of lobsters to docks.

Members of the industry feared at the outset of the pandemic that it would be difficult to equal previous years’ hauls because of the toll of the virus on the economy and the workforce.

