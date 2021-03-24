Advertisement

Mass. man awaiting new trial on murder charge seeking amended bail conditions

Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man who had his murder conviction overturned is seeking amended bail conditions.

He will appear in a hearing via Zoom on Wednesday starting at 1:00 p.m. in Aroostook County.

In June 2020, the Maine Supreme Court threw out murder and robbery convictions against Marcus Asante.

Asante was found guilty of shooting Douglas Morin Junior nine times during a drug deal in Sherman in October, 2016.

He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Despite the high court’s ruling to overturn the convictions, Asante was not released from custody while he awaits a new trial.

During the trial, state prosecutors argued Asante and Morin’s cousin, Tia Ludwick, made a plan to rob Morin.

Asante testified that wasn’t the case and that Morin pulled out a gun after the deal was called off.

Asante’s lawyers argued the judge made mistakes in instruction to the jury.

The high court agreed and said there was no evidence Asante had intentionally planned to inflict bodily harm against Morin - and the jury verdict was based on impermissible criteria.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Versant Power crews are working to restore power to a section of Presque Isle, following an...
Accident disrupts power to section of Presque Isle
New details of family fight before the shooting and death of a woman from Lincoln
Motorcycle Crash
Police identify two people involved in serious motorcycle crash in Augusta
KFP crane fire.
No injuries were reported when a crane caught fire at Katahdin Forest Products in Ashland
A Presque Isle realtor has made a major gift to Ignite Presque Isle’s ‘Be A Spark’ Campaign,...
Realtor makes major gift to Ignite Presque Isle’s ‘Be A Spark’ campaign

Latest News

Ashland is raising fees for services the town provides to its neighbors, citing increased costs.
Fee increase driven by rising costs
Fee increase driven by rising costs
COVID-19 Outbreak at Aroostook County Jail
Women in Maine
Maine women reflect on how far women have come in honor of Women’s History Month
With vaccines in arms, seniors are starting to enjoy a little freedom again
Seniors get back to socializing