Advertisement

Not your normal night: Wisconsin police officers wrestle deer out of nursing home

By Ed Payne
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (Gray News) – Three Wausau police officers responded to a call of a deer on the lam over the weekend.

The young doe had crashed through a window into a nursing home on Sunday, scattering glass up and down the hallway.

The officers pounced as the deer tried to dash past them on the slippery tile floor.

“Can somebody open that door?” one of the officers called out to the nursing home staff as they did their best to hold onto the struggling animal.

A short time later, the doe was free, bounding away into the night.

“Although the deer appeared to have sustained a couple of small cuts from the glass, the officers were able to successfully get her back to her natural habitat without any further harm,” a post on the Wausau Police Department Facebook page said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Versant Power crews are working to restore power to a section of Presque Isle, following an...
Accident disrupts power to section of Presque Isle
New details of family fight before the shooting and death of a woman from Lincoln
Motorcycle Crash
Police identify two people involved in serious motorcycle crash in Augusta
KFP crane fire.
No injuries were reported when a crane caught fire at Katahdin Forest Products in Ashland
A Presque Isle realtor has made a major gift to Ignite Presque Isle’s ‘Be A Spark’ Campaign,...
Realtor makes major gift to Ignite Presque Isle’s ‘Be A Spark’ campaign

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Women’s soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows the...
Virginia, with 2nd-most executions, outlaws death penalty
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was booked into jail murder charges a day after the mass shooting...
Survivor of Colorado victim: A hole ‘that won’t be filled’
As COVID declines stall and cases rise, more states increasing eligibility for vaccinations.
CDC: 70% of people over 65 got 1 dose of vaccine
Ashland is raising fees for services the town provides to its neighbors, citing increased costs.
Fee increase driven by rising costs