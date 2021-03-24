Advertisement

Police: Armed man arrested inside Atlanta grocery store

Police said the man has been charged with reckless conduct and is undergoing a psychiatric...
Police said the man has been charged with reckless conduct and is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say police have arrested a man who walked into an Atlanta grocery store with five guns and body armor, just days after the mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket.

An Atlanta Police Department spokesman said officers were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Atlantic Station Publix where the manager told them an armed man entered the store and headed straight to the bathroom.

Officers held the man for questioning.

According to police, his weapons included two long guns and three pistols, all concealed.

Police said the 22-year-old man has been charged with reckless conduct and is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Outbreak at Aroostook County Jail
Versant Power crews are working to restore power to a section of Presque Isle, following an...
Accident disrupts power to section of Presque Isle
New details of family fight before the shooting and death of a woman from Lincoln
KFP crane fire.
No injuries were reported when a crane caught fire at Katahdin Forest Products in Ashland
Motorcycle Crash
Police identify two people involved in serious motorcycle crash in Augusta

Latest News

A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
Grocery store worker narrowly escaped gunman’s notice
Mass murder mystery: Why did Colorado gunman target a supermarket?
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Treasury sends out additional 37 million in relief payments
In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, Rachel Levine, nominated to be an assistant secretary at the...
A first: US Senate confirms transgender doctor for key post
This March 20, 2021, photo provided by the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, shows...
Biden taps VP Harris to lead response to border challenges