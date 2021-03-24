Seniors get back to socializing

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - With vaccines in arms, seniors are starting to enjoy a little freedom again.

Presque Isle Rec Center sees over fifty seniors a day passing through their facilities says Program Director Andrew Perry. Now that seniors are mostly vaccinated, they’re eager to be around people again.

“We’ve seen quite an increase in people, especially seniors, that want to participate, that want to socialize again,” said Perry.

Roger Albert and Andrew McLellan returned to the rec center over a month ago to shoot pool together and have been coming back nearly every morning since.

“It gives me a break from the winter and I like to shoot pool with my friends,” said Albert. “That’s something I miss a lot—being around people.”

McLellan added that the rec center is their source of entertainment.

“This is what we do, we come in here and socialize with each other.”

Perry says that because case numbers are dropping and vaccines are increasing, people feel safer using the senior room, walking the track, and attending classes.

On the other hand, Lillian Carter at Madawaska Senior Center says they are concerned that social distancing can’t be maintained while people are using their facilities.

“That part is still all up in the air, and so right now we’re hoping to be able to open as soon as the majority of our people are all two shots in.”

People over the age of 60 represent less than 25% of COVID cases in Maine now, but they do have to continue wearing masks and social distancing. Still, safe socializing is possible, and seniors are getting back in the swing of things.

